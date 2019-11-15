Home

Reds thump the Sunwolves

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 22, 2020 10:05 pm
The Reds celebrate their win [Source: Super Rugby]

The Queensland Reds demolished the Sunwolves 64-5 in round four of the Super Rugby match at the Suncorp Stadium.

The Reds, after losing their first three Super Rugby matches this season, came back in style and thrashed the Sunwolves.

Article continues after advertisement

