Reds name four Fijians for Blues clash

Four Fijians have been named by Reds coach Brad Thorn in his match-day 23 to face Super Rugby Trans-Tasman leaders the Blues on Friday.

Following their maiden victory last week against the Chiefs, Thorn has made no changes to their starting 15.

Filipo Daugunu and Suliasi Vunivalu retains their spots while Moses Sorovi is one of the three changes to the Reds’ bench.

Former Cuvu College fullback Ilaisa Droasese is on the reserves while Serupepeli Uru has been left out.

It will be the final home game for the Reds at Suncorp Stadium this year.

The Reds hosts the Blues at 9:45pm on Friday.