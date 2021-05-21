Home

Reds name four Fijians for Blues clash

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 6:30 pm
From left: Filipo Daugunu, Suliasi Vunivalu, Moses Sorovi and Ilaisa Droasese

Four Fijians have been named by Reds coach Brad Thorn in his match-day 23 to face Super Rugby Trans-Tasman leaders the Blues on Friday.

Following their maiden victory last week against the Chiefs, Thorn has made no changes to their starting 15.

Filipo Daugunu and Suliasi Vunivalu retains their spots while Moses Sorovi is one of the three changes to the Reds’ bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Cuvu College fullback Ilaisa Droasese is on the reserves while Serupepeli Uru has been left out.

It will be the final home game for the Reds at Suncorp Stadium this year.

The Reds hosts the Blues at 9:45pm on Friday.

