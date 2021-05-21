Reds fullback impressed with Vunivalu

Suliasi Vunivalu is slowly starting to adapt to rugby union after spending five seasons with NRL champion Melbourne Storm from 2016 to 2020.

Reds fullback Bryce Hegarty, who played rugby league with Brisbane’s under-20s before his code switch, said Vunivalu’s diligence last week against the Crusaders matched his physical gifts.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Hegarty says how quickly Vunivalu has adjusted doesn’t surprise him because the former Bati winger does his homework.

Referring to Vunivalu, Hegarty adds it’s the little things in the game that are the hardest which includes positioning and all the different rules, however, Vunivalu is doing well because he works hard.

Vunivalu and the Reds will host the Chiefs at 9:45pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Waratahs play Crusaders at 5:05pm and Blues takes on Brumbies 7:15pm.

Tomorrow, the Hurricanes meet Western Force at 7:05pm.