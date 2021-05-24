Home

Rugby

Reds expects confident Drua

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 4:28 pm
[Source: Queensland Reds/twitter]

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn expects a more confident Fijian Drua to come firing in on Saturday.

Thorn says the Drua’s style of play is always positive and they know the Fijian side will give a tough contest after its win last week.

The Reds have made three changes to their starting side to take on the Fijian Drua in a historic doubleheader at Suncorp Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

After making his return to the side via the bench last week, Taniela Tupou will run on alongside Harry Hoopert who makes his first start of 2022.

Ryan Smith moves into the starting side in place of injured lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, while University of Queensland’s second-rower Connor Vest will potentially make his Queensland and Super Rugby Pacific debut off the bench.

23-year-old openside flanker Fraser McReight will captain his state for the first time.

Petaia makes the move to fullback in a reshuffled back three, seeing Jock Campbell and Josh Flook start on the wings.

Thomas, James O’Connor, Hamish Stewart and Paisami retain their spots in the halves and centres respectively.

Tupou and Hoopert run on in the front row alongside Josh Nasser who will make his second starting appearance in the Queensland jersey.

Smith partners Blyth in the second row, while Uru, Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson make up an unchanged back-row trio.

Vest will potentially make his debut off the bench, while Nonggorr also returns to the 23.

Both our Fijian and Fijiana Drua will play Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane Australia on Saturday.

The Fijiana plays at 6pm and Fijian Drua at 8:45pm.

Both games will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.

