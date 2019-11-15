Reds end season with fine victory over brumbies

The Reds ended the Super Rugby AU season by overcoming leaders Brumbies 26-7 at Suncorp Stadium.

Brad Thorn’s charges were hugely impressive in the first half, going 18-0 in front thanks to Liam Wright and Chris Feauai-Sautia tries. James O’Connor also added two penalties and a conversion before the Canberra outfit responded through Pete Samu’s converted score.

It kept the visitors in contention but they were unable to build on that and failed to score in the second period.

Instead, O’Connor kicked another three-pointer and Tate McDermott went over for the home side to provide the ideal preparation for next week’s elimination encounter against the Rebels.

There was little riding on this result except mere pride and that perhaps resulted in the Brumbies’ disappointing display. With an extra week’s rest, Dan McKellar’s men can put their feet up while they watch the Reds and Rebels do battle on September 12.

The hosts were therefore looking to build some momentum heading into that contest and they were excellent in the first quarter. A strong early defensive effort was followed by a potent attack as Jock Campbell made an incursion through the visiting rearguard.

