Reds down Tahs

Filipo Daugunu’s Queensland Reds handed the NSW Waratahs their first Super Rugby defeat last night, beating them 20-16.

Victory in torrential conditions came at a price for the Reds, who were left reeling by injuries to key players Tate McDermott and Taniela Tupou.

The Tahs rejected a shot at penalty goal that would’ve helped them draw level, instead opting to keep on the attack down 3-0.

Article continues after advertisement

But the Tahs couldn’t capitalize on their early opportunities and likely kicked themselves when the Reds drew blood from their first foray into the danger zone.

James O’Connor sent a pitch-perfect chip kick to fellow Wallaby Jordan Petaia, who even in the wet, wasn’t going to bungle the finish. For all their hard work, the Tahs were 10-0 in arrears.

Ben Donaldson iced a penalty goal in the dying minutes, the scores were locked up at the break.

Donaldson gave them the lead for the first time all day in the 62nd minute with a drop goal but once again it was the Queenslanders who were able to turn chances into tries.

Ryan Smith barged over for the Reds’ second try in the second-half, followed by a Jordan Petaia try.