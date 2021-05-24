Rugby
Reds down Tahs
February 26, 2022 2:50 am
Filipo Daugunu’s Queensland Reds handed the NSW Waratahs their first Super Rugby defeat last night, beating them 20-16.
Victory in torrential conditions came at a price for the Reds, who were left reeling by injuries to key players Tate McDermott and Taniela Tupou.
The Tahs rejected a shot at penalty goal that would’ve helped them draw level, instead opting to keep on the attack down 3-0.
But the Tahs couldn’t capitalize on their early opportunities and likely kicked themselves when the Reds drew blood from their first foray into the danger zone.
James O’Connor sent a pitch-perfect chip kick to fellow Wallaby Jordan Petaia, who even in the wet, wasn’t going to bungle the finish. For all their hard work, the Tahs were 10-0 in arrears.
Ben Donaldson iced a penalty goal in the dying minutes, the scores were locked up at the break.
Donaldson gave them the lead for the first time all day in the 62nd minute with a drop goal but once again it was the Queenslanders who were able to turn chances into tries.
Ryan Smith barged over for the Reds’ second try in the second-half, followed by a Jordan Petaia try.