Reds crush Force in Super W opener

The Queensland Reds thumped the Western Force 43-7 in the opening round of Super W at HBF Park.

Winger Ivania Wong starred for the victors scoring a try and unleashing a series of strong runs in the Reds’ seven-tries-to-one romp.

16-year-old playmaker Skyla Adams was also influential with a try of her own to secure the bonus-point win.

It marked a tough return to competitive rugby for the Force, who pulled out of last year’s Super W competition after just one round to ensure they didn’t get stranded due to border restrictions.

Force playmaker Trilleen Pomare tried her best to spark her team, but the Reds simply had too many attacking weapons.

The scoreboard read 31-0 when the Force crossed for their first try in the 62nd minute, with substitute Tui Cope taking a quick tap and spinning her body over an opponent to touch down.

Round one continues tomorrow with the Fijiana Drua facing the Rebels at 5.30pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Brumbies take on Waratahs at 6.15pm.