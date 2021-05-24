Reds cruise to victory over Rebels

Queensland Reds opened up its Super Rugby Pacific season with a clean 23-5 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in Brisbane last night.

Harry Wilson helped direct the win for the Reds producing a moment of magic in a game riddled with errors, spinning in a tackle and reaching to somehow plant the ball for a decisive second-half try.

He showed clean hands and constantly made ground around the ruck, while a try-saving tackle in the first half stopped the Rebels from drawing level.

Centre Josh Flook provided the other highlight on the night, a cross-field kick off the outside of his boot in traffic to find impressive fullback Jock Campbell for a try in the final seconds.

The Reds led 13-5 at halftime, Brad Wilkin’s try off a precise driving maul from a Rebels lineout bringing the visitors some joy before the break.

The points came just as Taniela Tupou, who scored the opener, was preparing to return from a yellow card given for deliberate offside while the Rebels peppered the line.

When Tupou dived over in the left corner it marked the 22nd try in 79 games, putting him equal sixth on the list in Super Rugby for the Reds.