Reds claim Super Rugby AU title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 7:50 am
[Source: news.com.au]

The Reds have claimed the Super Rugby AU final after securing a 19-16 win over the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium last night.

An 84th minute try by James O’Connor handed Queensland the title.

Whilst O’Connor opened the scoring with a penalty, Tom Banks hit straight back to put the defending champions ahead after 12 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams would trade penalties as flyhalf Noah Lolesio booted them ahead before the break.

As they traded penalties, the Reds would find a way over in the final play of the game, with O’Connor completing his remarkable comeback with a try, contributing all 19 points.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

