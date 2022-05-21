Reds break four-game losing streak

Fraser McReight.

The Reds stumbled their way to a 34-22 victory over Moana Pasifika at Suncorp Stadium last night.

A try in the 80th minute for Pasifika No.8 Henry Time-Stowers looked to have robbed the Reds of a bonus point, crucial in their tight fight with the NSW Waratahs for sixth spot.

Moana Pasifika soared to a 22-15 lead when the Reds were reduced two men after Matt Faessler and Fraser McReight were sin-binned for repeat infringements.

But a Jock Campbell double, well-deserved five-pointers to Harry Hoopert and Fraser McReight plus a late intercept try for Harry Wilson was enough for the Reds.

The win came with a heavier price with John O’Connor exiting early due to injury.