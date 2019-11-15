Redrock back for Marist 7s

Redrock Rugby Club wants to get back to its winning ways.

The Lami based side which has produced about 30 national sevens and fifteens reps dominated the local rugby scene in the late 90’s and early 2000.

Red Rock will be back at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s next Saturday, four years since the passing of their Founder and Coach Lote Rasiga says new Coach Sevanaia Toutou.

“This is a new beginning for us. We will be going to show how rugby is played. Most of this boys willing be playing rugby for the first time. Since we first played in the Nawaka 7s and also the Suva Rugby Union club games. It will take this year and the year after for us to return to what where we once were, on top”.

Other top clubs that will feature at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the ANZ Stadium in Suva next week includes Wardens, Ratu Filise,Army, Police, Nawaka and Tabadamu.