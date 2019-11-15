Home

Red-hot Rabbitohs stun Eels but lose Latrell

Nrl.com
August 27, 2020 11:55 pm

A hamstring injury that could sideline Latrell Mitchell for up to six weeks took some of the gloss of another supreme South Sydney display, this time a 38-0 win over the Eels.

Mitchell’s leg was accidentally stretched – quickly and forcibly – by teammate Jaxson Paulo as the pair attempted to prevent Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown from crossing the line.

As soon as a Rabbitohs trainer spoke with the former NSW representative, he signalled to the sideline and Mitchell’s night was over.

Article continues after advertisement

Initial reports were that Mitchell suffered a grade three hamstring strain that may sideline him until the finals.

To make matters even worse for Mitchell, his efforts came on a play the Bunker then deemed to have involved an obstruction play by the Eels.

Parramatta led 22-0 when their attacking maestro left the field. They quickly extended that lead to 28-0, and once Paulo slipped a great pass to Adam Reynolds the margin was above 30.

The first half was a continuation of the stunning form South Sydney displayed in last weekend’s 40-point thrashing of Manly.

Cory Allan, Jaxson Paulo, Cody Walker and Jaydn Su’A scored the tries which ended the match as a contest.

Campbell Graham bagged a double after the break either side of Reynold’s four-pointer.

It was a night to forget to the Eels, with more than 40 missed tackles the headline stat on a night they won’t want to repeat any time soon.

 

