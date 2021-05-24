Red for Koroibete, Wallabies win series

Fijian Wallabies wingers Marika Koroibete and Filipo Daugunu didn’t last more than five minutes in the final Test against France last night.

Daugunu played for just 30 seconds before sustaining an injury while Koroibete copped a controversial red card in the fourth minute.

However, the Wallabies hung on and pulled off an unbelievable 33-30 win over France at Suncorp Stadium.

[Source: SMH]

Another Fijian, Isi Naisarani played a grand game with some solid carries and sound defense.

Both teams scored three tries each while Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio converted four penalties and French fullback Melvyn Jaminet managed to slot in three.