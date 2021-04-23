Rebels walk away with victory despite two red cards

With two players red carded, one being Fiji born Isi Naisarani, the Melbourne Rebels still managed to end with a win against New South Wales in the Super Rugby AU last night.

The Rebels came out with a 36-25 victory.

Tries from Stacey Ili, Michael Wells, Rob Leota and Matt Gibbon combined with 16 points from the boot of Matt To’omua proved enough to give the Rebels the win.

Waratahs winger and Fijian Mark Nawaqanitawase helped his side with a try but it was not enough.

The Rebels finished fourth in the standings with three wins from eight matches, while the Waratahs were rock bottom with only three losing bonus points.

The ACT Brumbies and Western Force, who finished second and third will play off next weekend.

Crusaders will face the Blues at 3.35pm today.

[Source: ESPN]