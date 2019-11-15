Home

Rebels too strong for Lions, Blues beat Hurricanes

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 7, 2020 10:44 pm
The Rebels celebrate one of their tries [Source: AAP]

Fiji born Isi Naisarani managed to score a superb try to help the Rebels beat the Lions 37-17 in round six of Super Rugby clash at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match played today, the Blues defeated the Hurricanes 24-15 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

