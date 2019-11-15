Rebels too strong for Lions, Blues beat Hurricanes

Fiji born Isi Naisarani managed to score a superb try to help the Rebels beat the Lions 37-17 in round six of Super Rugby clash at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Article continues after advertisement

In another match played today, the Blues defeated the Hurricanes 24-15 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.