Rebels to continue discussions with RA regarding foreign players guidelines

The Melbourne Rebels will continue to have discussions with Rugby Australia to understand how their interpretation of the foreign players’ guidelines was different.

This is after Flying Fijians scrumhalf Frank Lomani’s exclusion was forced on the Rebels after Rugby Australia deemed they had named too many foreign players in their matchday 23 last night against the Waratahs.

Lomani was initially named as the replacement halfback for yesterday’s match but the forced late withdrawal meant the Rebels had to reshuffle their plans.

Lomani was one of four non-Wallabies eligible players initially named on the bench, along with South African duo Cabous Elouff, Gideon Kogelenberg and Kiwi Steve Misa while Ruan Smith was starting.

Rebels Head Coach Dave Wessels says with Luke Jones and Jermaine Ainsley unavailable, he would be able to select foreign players in those depleted areas.

It is understood also that the Rebels and Rugby Australia differed on their understanding of the actual maximum number of foreign players permitted to play.

Wessels said in his post-match interview that they were told by Rugby Australia that they were fielding too many foreigners in their 23 and there had to be a change.

The Rebels managed to beat the Waratahs 24-10 last night and in another match, the Crusaders defeated the Blues 25-8.

In today’s Super Rugby matches, the Sunwolves will play the Chiefs at 3:45pm, Hurricanes meet the Sharks at 6.05pm while Brumbies takes on the Highlanders at 8:15pm.

Tomorrow, the Lions host the Stormers at 1:05am and Jaguares play the Reds at 9:40am.

[Source:RUGBY.com]