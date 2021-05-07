Home

Rebels plan for Koroibete in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 9:10 am
[Source:Melbourne Rebels]

Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete is expected to more involved in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition.

This is something interim Rebels coach Kevin Foote wants to do with Wallabies attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

The Rebels will look to maximise the talents of star winger Koroibete.



Rated one of the world’s best wingers, Koroibete was under-utilized by the Rebels in Super Rugby AU and didn’t score a single try.

Coach Dave Wessels quit the head coach post after the underwhelming season with the Rebels missing finals, with interim coach Foote elevated from assistant and hoping to make an impact in the six-week league against New Zealand teams.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Foote says for a player like Koroibete, they need more balls, and the more they’re given one on one contests, that’s the style of game the Rebels are keen to play.

The Rebels will miss the services of Isi Naisarani and prop Pone Fa’amausili when they host the Blues at 9:45pm on Saturday.

 

 

