Rebels edge Highlanders in thriller

Melbourne Rebels defeated the Highlanders 31-30 in the last round of the Super Rugby competition.

Despite the loss, the Kiwis earned a bonus point to go to the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs ahead of the Western Force.

Melbourne trailed 18-14 at halftime but surged ahead thanks to an outstanding individual effort by teenage fullback Nick Jooste, who took over for injured Wallaby Reece Hodge (cork).

Article continues after advertisement

When winger Lukas Ripley juggled a Matt Toomua pass across the line, the score was 26-18.

However, in the 66th minute, the Highlanders scored their fourth try to take the lead, 30-26.

After replacing starting halfback Aaron Smith in the 59th minute, Folau Fakatava resumed his fantastic sub role, turning the game on its head.

He scored a try two minutes after arriving, following a break by No.8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, and then made another break to set up a touchdown for winger Fetuli Paea, putting the Highlanders ahead.

But the Rebels stormed back to complete their turbulent season on a strong note.

The @MelbourneRebels are pulling out all the tricks in their final game of the season 🤯#REBvHIG #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/oFK1rhbLSG — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 29, 2022