Rebels edge Highlanders in thriller

Melbourne Rebels defeated the Highlanders 31-30 in the last round of the Super Rugby competition.
Despite the loss, the Kiwis earned a bonus point to go to the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs ahead of the Western Force.
Melbourne trailed 18-14 at halftime but surged ahead thanks to an outstanding individual effort by teenage fullback Nick Jooste, who took over for injured Wallaby Reece Hodge (cork).
When winger Lukas Ripley juggled a Matt Toomua pass across the line, the score was 26-18.
However, in the 66th minute, the Highlanders scored their fourth try to take the lead, 30-26.
After replacing starting halfback Aaron Smith in the 59th minute, Folau Fakatava resumed his fantastic sub role, turning the game on its head.
He scored a try two minutes after arriving, following a break by No.8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, and then made another break to set up a touchdown for winger Fetuli Paea, putting the Highlanders ahead.
But the Rebels stormed back to complete their turbulent season on a strong note.
The @MelbourneRebels are pulling out all the tricks in their final game of the season 🤯#REBvHIG #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/oFK1rhbLSG
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 29, 2022
Crazy scenes 🤯
The @MelbourneRebels claim the W but the @Highlanders secure their spot in the top 8 with a losing bonus point ✅#REBvHIG #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/XwfhtamyBO
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 29, 2022