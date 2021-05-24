Rebels break win drought

The Melbourne Rebels have made a strong comeback against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as it walked away with a 42-17 win in Super Rugby Pacific round six tonight.

Melbourne Rebels called the game first after Brad Wilkin made it through a gap in the defensive line.

Matt Philips touched down in the corner with a great assist from James Tuttle.

Article continues after advertisement

Matty Philip gets us off to a flyer 🔥 How good is it having the big fella back! #BurnCityLove pic.twitter.com/lmlJxz7r3C — Melbourne Rebels (@MelbourneRebels) March 25, 2022

The Rebels were awarded a penalty after the Fijian Drua made a mess in the scrum in the 9th minute.

Matt To’omua makes no mistake with the attempt as the Rebels led 8-0.

Just seven minutes later, the Drua made the same error at the scrum giving an opportunity to Rebels to kick at goal, To’omua put the Rebels in an 11-0 lead.

Jordan Uelese scored the second try for the Rebels from close range as To’omua does the business with another successful conversion.

The Fijian Drua was awarded a penalty and Teti Tela successfully kicks at goal.

The pressure began to build in the 32nd minute as the Drua was awarded another penalty after Jordan Uelese was marked offside in the defensive line.

Teti Tela made no mistake at the kick narrowing the points down to 18-6 in Rebels’ favor.

But the Rebels made the last say just seconds before half-time after being awarded another penalty as Matt To’omua kicks through for a comfortable 21-6 lead at half-time.

The Rebels continued in its fine form showing slick passes that led to a try by Ray Nu’u in the 48th minute.

The touch judges raised their flags as Matt To’omua kicked the conversion.

Fiji tried to get back into the game as Kitione Salawa made a well-deserving try from close range.

Teti Tela successfully added the two points as Fiji trailed 28-13.

Cabous Elloff squeezed his way through the defensive line and found a gap to score another try in the 70th minute for the Rebels.

The Fijian Drua surprised the Rebels in the 74th minute as hooker Tevita finished off in the corner like a winger as Tela converted the try.

Kalaveti Ravouvou put up a classy performance to score another try for the Drua just two minutes later as Drua further extended its lead 27-35 as Tela kicks for conversion.

But the Rebels had the final say in this thrilling match as it was stopped just a few meters from the try line by Drua’s defense but Cameron Orr picked up from the base of the ruck to score the try.

Drua captain Nemani Nagusa says they will need to work on their starting game.

“Just regroup and we keep going we have a lot of matches in front of us, we can’t let our heads down and say we didn’t perform at this match. We just keep building and keep working on our mistakes and hopefully improve on the next couple of rounds”.

Rebels captain Michael Wells says it was all a mental game against the Fijians.

“Obviously we knew the last time we played Fiji, we didn’t match them physically, we made a lot of good breaks, they’re strong through contacts so we knew there was an added focus this week on defense but it’s not so much making extra tackles at training but I’m sure you know it’s more mentality”.

The Fijian Drua will prepare to host the Warratahs next.