Rebels beats Highlanders in Dunedin

The Rebels created history after defeating the Highlanders 28-22 for the first time in Dunedin.

Melbourne scored three tries in the opening 20 minutes, dominating almost every facet of the game, with the home side on the back foot.

But they hit back in the back end of the period, scoring two tries – including one to scheming scrumhalf Aaron Smith just before the break – to claw their way to within seven points at halftime.

Matt To’omua, returning from an injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Sharks, has been outstanding for the Rebels, directing traffic and offloading sweetly as he did to find centre Billy Meakes for the Rebels’ first try.

No Australian side has beaten the Highlanders since 2014, with the Rebels bidding to get their second win of the season in Dunedin.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]