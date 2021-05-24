Home

Rebels and Force for Drua warm-up

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 12:53 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s two Super Rugby Pacific warm-up games have been confirmed.

Drua Interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says the side will play Melbourne Rebels and Western Force before the season kicks-off.

The Drua face the two sides on January 28 and February 10.

Article continues after advertisement

Thorburn says the Rebels game will be in Melbourne while the Force clash will be in either northern New South Wales or south east Queensland.


[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

He adds they’re just working on logistics at the moment before confirming the Drua/Force warm up venue.

The Drua now have 37 contracted players with another three to be announced soon.

