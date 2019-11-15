Rearranged backline for Crusaders

Lingering knee and groin injuries for Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga means Coach Scott Robertson has rearranged his backline for the round two match.

Regular Crusaders fullback David Havili will start at first five-eighth for the first time at Super Rugby level to fill the gap left by Mo’unga who left the field during the Crusaders opening-round win over the Waratahs.

Will Jordan moves to fullback and Sevu Reece lines up on the right-wing.

Despite the loss of 17-game All Black Mo’unga, the Crusaders will not be short on experience.

The Crusaders have named seven All Blacks in the run-on side, including prop Joe Moody and wing George Bridge who start for the first time this season.

Codie Taylor has been named to start this week, while captain Scott Barrett and the midfield combination of Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor, remain from last week’s starting team.

The Crusaders take on the Chiefs at 6:05pm tomorrow and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports. The second match tomorrow will be at 8:15pm between the Waratahs and Blues.

Tonight, the Highlanders play the Sharks at 6:05pm and the Brumbies host the Rebels at 8:15pm, and this Australian clash will be aired live on FBC Sports channel.

On Sunday, the Lions meet Reds at 1:05am before the Stormers takes on the Bulls at 3:15am while the Hurricanes face the Jaguares at 9:15am.