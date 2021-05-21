Rayasi shines in Hurricanes win

Former All Blacks 7s rep and Hurricanes winger Salesi Rayasi scored a double last night in a 43-6 thrashing of Australia’s Western Force in round three of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Rayasi could have scored three but he had his 18th-minute try disallowed after he pushed Force halfback Tomas Cubelli in the lead-up.

However he was not denied in the 21st minute, when he took to the air to score a spectacular try in the corner before being tackled into touch.

24 year old Rayasi’s third try was the highlight of the match when in the 58th minute he stuck out his left leg to bobble up an errant pass from Force scrumhalf Ian Prior, and then sprinted the full length of the field to touch down.

The Force entered the match as the form Australian team, having put in brave performances in losses to the Chiefs 20-19 and Highlanders 25-15 in Perth.

There will be three games today starting with the Waratahs and Crusaders at 5:05pm before the Blues takes on the Brumbies at 7:15pm and Reds meet the Chiefs at 9:45pm.

Tomorrow the Highlanders faces Rebels at 5pm.