Rayasi proud to represent heritage in Moana Pasifika

Hurricanes star with links to Fiji Salesi Rayasi is proud to bring a mixture of Samoa and Fiji into the Moana Pasifika side.

Rayasi was one of 26 players with Pacific roots named by Coach Tana Umaga for the match against the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton.

The 24-year-old says playing for the side is a way of giving back and saying thank you to the community and people who have been making sacrifices for rugby players to do what they do.

Article continues after advertisement

Rayasi told 1 News his father, former Fiji international Filipe Rayasi, was “pretty happy” he’d joined the squad where he’ll also represent his Samoan heritage from his mother’s side.

Other players with links to Fiji in the squad include Jone Macilai, Pita Gus Sowakula and former Flying Fijian outside centre Asaeli Tikoirotuma.

Moana Pasifika will face Maori All BLacks on December 5th.