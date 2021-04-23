Rayasi helps Hurricanes beat Highlanders

The Hurricanes ended their Super Rugby Aotearoa season in style after the beating the Highlanders 41-22 at Aky Stadium in Wellington last night.

Even though both sides were playing for pride, the hosts staged a great second-half performance clinic to thump the Highlanders.

Salesi Rayasi was on the score sheet for the Hurricanes while Jona Nareki managed a try for the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, tonight Pita Gus Sowakula and the Chiefs takes on the Blues at 7.05pm.

In Super Rugby AU, the Brumbies meet the Force at 9:45pm.