Full Coverage

Rugby

Rayasi helps Hurricanes beat Highlanders

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 6:30 am

The Hurricanes ended their Super Rugby Aotearoa season in style after the beating the Highlanders 41-22 at Aky Stadium in Wellington last night.

Even though both sides were playing for pride, the hosts staged a great second-half performance clinic to thump the Highlanders.

Salesi Rayasi was on the score sheet for the Hurricanes while Jona Nareki managed a try for the Highlanders.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, tonight Pita Gus Sowakula and the Chiefs takes on the Blues at 7.05pm.

In Super Rugby AU, the Brumbies meet the Force at 9:45pm.

 

