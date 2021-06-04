Rayasi extends stay with Hurricanes

Former All Blacks 7s rep Salesi Rayasi will stay with the Hurricanes for another two years.

The dynamic winger has singed until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old speedster has developed into one of the most promising young backs in New Zealand since he made his debut for the Hurricanes in 2019.

The 1.94m, 105kg flyer says he has never really considered moving elsewhere given the strong support from family and friends in Wellington.

The former St Patrick’s College Silverstream student followed a dream of playing basketball professionally before turning his attention back to rugby, firstly linking up with Auckland in the NPC before securing a Super Rugby contract in the capital.

Rayasi spurned the opportunity to chase an Olympic dream at Tokyo to continue to play with the Hurricanes in 2021 and his form throughout the season has been eye-catching.