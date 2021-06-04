Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed|Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID response changes for Central Division|Health PS re-emphasizes need for vaccination|Frontline healthcare workers cannot stay home: Dr Sahukhan|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|MCTTT to begin second wave impact survey|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Rayasi extends stay with Hurricanes

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 12:20 pm
Salesi Rayasi [Source: Sky Sports]

Former All Blacks 7s rep Salesi Rayasi will stay with the Hurricanes for another two years.

The dynamic winger has singed until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old speedster has developed into one of the most promising young backs in New Zealand since he made his debut for the Hurricanes in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The 1.94m, 105kg flyer says he has never really considered moving elsewhere given the strong support from family and friends in Wellington.

The former St Patrick’s College Silverstream student followed a dream of playing basketball professionally before turning his attention back to rugby, firstly linking up with Auckland in the NPC before securing a Super Rugby contract in the capital.

Rayasi spurned the opportunity to chase an Olympic dream at Tokyo to continue to play with the Hurricanes in 2021 and his form throughout the season has been eye-catching.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.