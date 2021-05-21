Home

Rugby

Rayasi and Nareki after All Blacks number 11 jersey

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 6:05 am

Two Fijian players are in the running to wear the All Blacks number 11 jersey soon.

The departure of Blues winger Caleb Clarke to pursue his Olympic dreams with the All Blacks 7s has left many talking about who will take his place.

Some names including Salesi Rayasi and Jona Nareki have come up in recent overseas media reports.

Both are former All Blacks 7s reps and have been performing well for their respective teams in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Last weekend Rayasi scored a double against the Force, including a long-range effort that showed his football skills.

Highlanders wing Nareki who scored five tries in Super Rugby Aotearoa is one of the most dynamic attacking threats in New Zealand at the moment.

Other players that could be on the left-wing are Crusaders center Leicester Fainga’anuku, George Bridge and Rieko Ioane.

The All Blacks are expected to test some new players next month which includes Pita Gus Sowakula and George Bower when they play the Flying Fijians and Tonga before The Rugby Championship.

