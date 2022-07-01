Rawaqa names U-20 side

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Under-20 Coach and former Flying Fijians lock, Ifereimi Rawaqa, has named his side to face New Zealand tonight in the Oceania Championship at the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

Captain Semi Qica teams up with Patemo Nuku and Vilikesa Nairau upfront.

France based Jeneiro Wakeham partners Petero Mailulu as locks with the loose forward trio o Isoa Tuwai, Fredrick Ralulu and Naibuka Matadigo.

Jonathan Sovasova is at halfback and Tremain Little in the 10 jumper with the midfield combination of Ropate Rinakama and Aisea Tuisese.

The wingers are Jope Naseyara and Semiti Kaisau while Tevita Boseiwaqa will be at fullback.

Fiji takes on New Zealand at 7pm tonight.