Rawaca, Nakarawa could feature for Suva

Some overseas-based Flying Fijians are expected to feature in the opening Skipper Cup round and first Farebrother challenge match between Nadroga and Suva.

Players like Savenaca Rawaca, Leone Nakarawa and Mesulame Dolokoto and who are in the country are yearning for some much needed game time.

FBC Sports understands that Nakarawa and Rawaca have shown their interests to join Suva.

Other Flying Fijians in the Suva squad includes Tevita Naqali, Enele Malele, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Matawalu and Luke Tagi.

With the Skipper Cup competition set to kick-off on the 25th of July, this would be an opportunity for these players to keep up with their match fitness.

Suva Rugby Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says being a Flying Fijian doesn’t mean one can automatically make the side against Nadroga.

“The players are reminded that there is no guarantee to positions despite their status of rugby achievements, whether they are in the Flying Fijians team or Drua or any other team. What we are interested in looking at now is players coming in, looking at their fitness, if they have the fitness prior to the game on the 25th.”

Suva faces Nadroga on the 25th of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, which will also double up as a Farebrother Challenge.