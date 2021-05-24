Home

Rugby

Ravutaumada savors Fijian Drua selection

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 12, 2021 1:31 pm

Fijian Drua utility player Selestino Ravutaumada wasn’t always the top pick in his early playing days.

The Naselesele, Taveuni native has come a long way from being a water boy for his village 7s team to being part Fiji’s first time in Super Rugby Pacific.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Ravutaumada speaks of his journey so far and his backbone through it all.

Article continues after advertisement

His breakthrough came in 2015, coming off the bench to star in the quarterfinals for Marist Brothers High School in the Deans competition.

Ravutaumada says all this wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the sacrifices of his mother, Makirita Savai.

“She sacrificed everything even when my dad left her alone she didn’t give up on us and she kept working hard. She worked two jobs just to look after us.”

For Ravutaumada, the Drua is not only a new beginning but a chance to prove that he is worthy of provincial rugby.

“It’s so exciting, I am really happy, even though I lost my chance with New Zealand Warriors a couple of years ago, I finally got my second chance to prove myself again.”

Ravutaumada and the Fijian Drua will face the Blues in the first Super Rugby match on the 19th of February.

