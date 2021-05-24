Ravouvou rested, Vota returns

Three players will get their first starts for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against the Brumbies on Saturday.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has announced the line-up for the round eight clash with Meli Derenalagi returning as captain.

Haereiti Hetet, Chris Minimbi and Viliame Rarasea are in the starting 15 for the first time.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre has been named at the inside center which is another notable change in the matchday squad and he replaces the in form Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Samusamuvodre will form the midfield combination with Apisalome Vota who returns after missing last week’s match.

Vinaya Habosi starts his eighth straight match on the left-wing, with Selestino Ravutaumada on the right and Kitione Ratu at fullback.

Australia-based Jone Tiko is on the bench for the Drua and he’s part of the front row replacements which also includes Tevita Ikanivere and Timoci Sauvoli.

Tiko and former Fiji U20 captain Raikabula Momoedonu are expected to make their debut off the bench.

Head Coach, Byrne says this week they are looking for a more disciplined game, and are preparing for a team looking to step up after their loss last week.

The Drua faces Brumbies at 9;45pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Lineup:

1. Haereiti Hetet

2. Mesulame Dolokoto

3. Samuela Tawake

4. Viliame Rarasea

5. Chris Minimbi

6. Joseva Tamani

7. Vilive Miramira

8. Meli Derenalagi (c)

9. Frank Lomani

10. Teti Tela

11. Vinaya Habosi

12. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Selestino Ravutaumada

15. Kitione Ratu

16. Tevita Ikanivere

17. Timoci Sauvoli

18. Jone Tiko*

19. Isoa Nasilasila

20. Raikabula Momoedonu*

21. Rusiate Nasove

22. Simione Kuruvoli

23. Napolioni Bolaca