Ravouvou excited to play against Fekitoa

[File Photo]

Fijian Drua star Kalaveti Ravouvou is excited about lining up against former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa when the Vodafone Flying Fijians take on Tonga tomorrow in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Ravouvou is one of the five debutants in the team and believes it’s a baptism of fire for him.

The 24-year-old says he has only watched players like Fekitoa on television but to actually play against him is a blessing in disguise.

“I know he is a well-known player and is very impactful as he has more experience than me. But I’m not looking at all these achievements and it will not de-moralize me. I will just let the way I play do the talking and we will see come game day”

It will be an emotional moment for the Navosa lad, representing the national side for the first time.

He says he’s main aim is to make his family proud.

“When my name was called on Tuesday I was so thankful and happy that I was one of those that was named amongst some of Fiji’s top players- this is my first test so I will ensure I’ll prove myself”Fiji will face

Tonga at 3.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.