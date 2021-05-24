Fijiana Drua keep on sailing to win

Fijiana Drua has maintained its winning streak recording a 27-12 win over Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

The Drua were quick off their feet maintaining a strong attacking game at the whistle.

Reds’ Ivania Wong saw an opportunity around the corner and did a good job in squaring the Fijiana running straight for a try in the 11th minute with an unsuccessful conversion.

After the disappointing result against the Fijiana Drua during their pre-season encounter, the Reds were determined to get it right this time.

Fijiana Drua finally hit back in the 22nd minute after a patient offloading game.

The Drua were stopped just a few meters from the try line but Doreen Narokete picked up from the base of the ruck to score their first try.

Merewalesi Rokouono makes no mistake with that conversion attempt.

The Drua made another hit out three minutes later with some skills by Vitalina Naikore drifting past the Reds defense.

Fijiana Drua lead 12-5 at the break.

The Drua were at it again just three minutes into the second half.

Roela Radiniyavuni displayed some strong attacking skills to carry the ball towards the Reds territory.

A quick pass to Jade Coates sealed the try as the Drua plays quick rugby to maintain possession.

Radiniyavuni continued her class performance creating an opportunity on the outside setting a try for Vitalina Naikore’s second of the night.

It was far from over for the Fijiana as a strong drive on their attack with only a few metres out Vika Matarugu made a touchdown in the 60th minute.

Queensland Reds tried to make use of every opportunity it got.

A loose ball on the Drua’s attack gave Ellie Draper an opportunity to capitalize and go for a try in the 76th minute.

But Fiji had the final say securing is second win in the Super W.

Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake was satisfied with the win.

“Yes the girls did a good job, there’s still more to work on from the coming games and a good game by the Reds”

Fijiana Drua now leads the points standing with 10 points after winning two games.

They will play Warratahs Women next.