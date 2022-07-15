Ratuva out, Mayanavanua starts

[File Photo]

The Vodafone Flying Fijians has made a change to its run on side tomorrow against Manu Samoa in the final Pacific Nations Cup round.

Tevita Ratuva who was earlier named yesterday by Head Coach Vern Cotter to start in the number five jersey has been ruled out and will be replaced by Temo Mayanavanua.

Former Under-21 Captain, Mayanavanua, was named to come off the bench but will now run out in the starting 15.

Taking Mayanavanua’s place on the bench is Mesulame Dolokoto who was not included in the matchday 23 that was earlier announced by the national coach.

Head Coach Vern Cotter says teamwork will get them through he’s optimistic the Flying Fijians can do it.

“The most important thing is we perform well as a team and be proud of our performance.”

Fiji plays Samoa at 3.30pm tomorrow at Churchill Park while at 12pm Australia A faces Tonga.

Both games will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.