Rugby

Ratuniyarawa to play 100th game for Saints

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 29, 2021 11:05 am
Apisalome Ratuniyarawa [Source: Northampton Chronicle]

It will be a proud moment tomorrow for Flying Fijians lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa when he runs out for his 100th game for English club Northampton Saints.

The 34-year-old joined the Saints from Agen in 2016 and he says he never dreamt of playing 100 games for the club.

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, it’s a huge achievement for him and his career.

Ratuniyarawa will feature against Malakai Fekitoa and Lima Sopoaga’s Wasps side.

He thanked the coaching team for looking after him and he adds they really helped him out with his game and looked after his body well to get his this far.

Ratuniyarawa has played 35 tests for the Flying Fijians and featured at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

