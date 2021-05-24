Home

Ratuniyarawa scores in big Saints win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 12:18 pm
[Source:Planet Rugby]

Former Flying Fijians lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa scored a try for Northampton Saints in their big 66-10 win over Worcester Warriors in the Gallagher Premiership this morning.

Ratuniyarawa played an instrumental role as he stayed on for 80 minutes.

The veteran former Naitasiri lock forward scored in the second spell after his side was leading 33-10 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Northampton ran in 10 tries against a weakened Warriors outfit who suffered a third straight walloping.

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi teamed up with Ratuniyarawa in the starting fifteen while Frank Lomani came off the bench in the second half.

The Northampton Saints who came into the game fresh after a week off, climb to second in the Premiership, within four points of table-topping Leicester.

 

