Ratuniyarawa, Naiyaravoro to leave Saints

Flying Fijians lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa and Fiji-born Wallabies winger Taqele Naiyaravoro will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the current season.

This has been confirmed by the club who says that two more players including Ahsee Tuala and Piers Francis will be off-contract as well.

The experienced quartet has 23 seasons and over 400 appearances for the Saints between them but will move on to new pastures.

Article continues after advertisement

Incoming Northampton boss Phil Dowson says all four players have made massive contributions to the Saints’ environment and their achievements in in recent seasons.

He says Ratuniyarawa has been one of the best heavyweight locks in the Premiership during his time and works unbelievably hard to both improve his game and develop athletically.

Dowson adds Naiyaravoro is one of very few players who on their day is un-defendable as he can change matches and beat teams on his own with his huge physicality.

[Source: Rugbypass.com]