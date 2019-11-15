Home

Ratuniyarawa, Coaching Next

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 29, 2020 1:30 pm
Fiji Airways Flying Fijians and Northampton Saints Lock Forward Api Ratuniyarawa. [Source: Twitter]

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians and Northampton Saints Lock Forward Api Ratuniyarawa has plans to venture into coaching once he retires.

However, he says that will be a few years down the road.

Ratuniyarawa says he will continue with the sport for as long as his body holds up training and playing.

“My future plans after rugby is to get into coaching also I want to venture into business and setup something for me and my family when I’m finished from playing rugby.”

 The veteran Nadroga lad has represented Fiji in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Ratuniyarawa recently resigned to stay on with the Northampton Saints franchise for the English Premiership division.

