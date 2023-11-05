Ratuniyarawa charged, double for Kuruvoli

[Source: Sky News]

Flying Fijians halfback Simione Kuruvoli scored a double for the Barbarians this morning in their 26-49 loss to Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

However, the Barbarians preparations were overshadowed by lock Api Ratuniyarawa’s arrest.

The BBC reports that the 37-year-old former London Irish player appeared in court yesterday charged with sexual assault in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Wales gave retiring full-back Leigh Halfpenny a joyous send-off and also bade farewell to Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones.

Other Fijians that featured for the Babas were Selesitino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese,Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai and Rob Valetini.