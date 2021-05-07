Rugby
Ratumaitavuki set for Blues debut
May 20, 2021 3:18 pm
Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens [Source: All Blacks]
Young Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is set to make his Super Rugby debut for the Blues.
The 19-year-old has been named on the bench for the Auckland side to host the Waratahs in round two of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.
Ratumaitavuki was also a member of the Taranaki 2020 Mitre 10 Cup squad.
His older brother Issac featured the Fiji Under- 20 team at the 2019 World Rugby U-20 Championship.
The youngster will be joined on the Blues bench by All Blacks prop Alex Hodgeman.
The Blues play Waratahs at 4:35pm on Saturday.
In other games on Saturday, Chiefs takes on the Brumbies at 7:05pm while the Reds meet the Crusaders at 9:45pm.
Tomorrow, the Hurricanes battle Rebels at 7:05pm and the Force hosts Highlanders at 9:45pm.
