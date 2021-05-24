Home

Ratubuli ready to lead

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 16, 2021 12:20 pm

Commanders XV Captain Tevita Ratubuli says he is humbled by the captaincy role for the much anticipated Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

The navy chef says the team will play as a unit, and stick to the game plan in order to defend the Commander and Commissioner Bowl.

However, Ratubuli is wary of the physicality and experience the Police team will bring since it has some big names.

The Commanders XV versus the Commissioner XV match will be the curtain-raiser to the main Sukuna Bowl Challenge.

The main rugby event between Army and TotalEnergies Police tomorrow starts at 4pm, and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can pay $15USD through PayPal or a credit card to watch both the football and rugby matches.

 

