Ratu Sukuna Bowl date confirmed

The 2021 Ratu Sukuna Bowl is going ahead and it will be held on the 17th of December.

Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho and Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces, Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai, have both agreed to hold the annual event.

Changes have been made to this year’s competition with only the main teams of the six sports contested will compete.

Article continues after advertisement

The main rugby match will commence on the 17th of December.

This is to mark the end of what has been a busy and eventful year of operations in support of the Ministry of Health’s efforts in battling COVID-19.

Police are the current champions of the Sukuna Bowl.