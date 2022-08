Ratu Latianara Under-18 girls

Ratu Latianara Under-18 girls recorded its second win after taking John Wesley College down 10-5 in the Raluve Trophy Southern Zone Rugby competition today.

In another under-18 match, William Cross College went down 7-30 to Sacred Heart Cathedral.

In the under-16, Nasinu Secondary School defeated Assemblies of God High School 53-0.

The competition continues at the Marist Brothers High School ground.