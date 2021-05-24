Ratave stars in Bay of Plenty win

Flying Fijian winger Onisi Ratave helped his Bay of Plenty side with an assist and a try to secure a 31-11 win over Southland in round two of the NPC last night.

Bay of Plenty coach Daryl Gibson unveiled a pair of NPC debutants who played captivating roles in their win over Southland.

Young blindside flanker Nikora Broughton was also immense on debut and scored the bonus point try in the 78th minute as he formed part of a powerhouse loose trio with Mitch Karpik and Whetukamokamo Douglas.

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]