Rugby

Ratave decision made when game was tight: Byrne

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 5:04 pm
Onisi Ratave

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne admits when he looks back at the game against the Highlanders last week, maybe he should’ve brought in Onisi Ratave five or 10 minutes earlier.

Ratave came on in the 73rd minute and Byrne says in hindsight there are a lot of things he would love to do differently in life and let alone last week but he made the decision when the game was tight.

He adds it was a decision he had to make at that time as the 15 players on the field were in the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you’re making a decision when the game is tight the players are in the game they feel the game, you make a judgment call and you sort of go with trusting the players that are in the game at the time that there’s a feel going on out there so there’s always that answer in hindsight that sometimes its different in real life”.


Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne

Byrne adds Ratave would be the first to admit he’s not fit as he would like to be.

At the moment the coaching staff sees the former Namosi center as someone providing about 20 to 25 minutes of explosiveness off the bench.

Ratave is still carrying some niggling injuries according to Byrne who also says the 29-year-old is a game-changer.

The Drua will play Hurricanes on Sunday at 3:35pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

