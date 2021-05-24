Ratave continues to impress in New Zealand

Fiji-born Bay of Plenty winger Onisi Ratave continues to wow the Fijian Drua selection panel with his continued impressive performance at the National Provincial Championship in New Zealand.

After being named in the Flying Fijians Test squad against the All Blacks, Ratave signed with Bay of Plenty.

Fiji Rugby HPU General Manager Simon Raiwalui says although he wasn’t given game time for the Flying Fijians or Fiji 7s squad, Ratave has been making waves in New Zealand recently.

“Didn’t quite make the sevens squad after training with them for an extensive period came on tour with the Flying Fijians and picked up an opportunity with Bay of Plenty and if anyone’s been watching the first three games he has been a great player and he scored two tries”

The 29-year-old is among the first five confirmed for the Fijian Drua side.

The franchise is in a race against time to confirm their playing squad, after their Super Rugby license was confirmed last month.