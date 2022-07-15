Ratave cleared to play for Suva

[File Photo]

Fijian Drua players Onisi Ratave, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, and Leone Nawai are expected to feature for Ram Sami Suva in their Skipper Cup semi-final clash against Nadi next week.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says Ratave has been released from the Namosi Rugby Union, and has been cleared to play for Suva.

The three have been training with the capital city side.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawai featured in last week’s match against Namosi.

Tuifagalele adds like any other player in the team, they will need to prove themselves in training in order to be up for selection.

The Skipper Cup will be held next weekend, with Suva meeting Nadi at Prince Charles Park in Nadi while Nadroga faces Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.