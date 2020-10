Rasaku to feature for Tailevu against Nadi

Fiji sevens member Kaminieli Rasaku returns to the Tailevu for its Farebrother Sullivan trophy clash Nadi on Saturday

Rasaku’s return is timely one as the side challenges the Jetsetters for the prestigious rugby title in the country.

The Navunimono villager from Verata in Tailevu has been missing from the side in the past few weeks due to his sevens commitments.

He was part of Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian side in 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and the 13th Savusavu 7s last weekend.

Tailevu’s has maintained its strong forward pack with the likes Noa Bula, Isireli Narawa, Poate Rainima, Raduva Saumaki, Laisenia Manuqila, Vetaia Tikomailepanoni, Timoci Vunimoku and Mosese Naiova.

Rasaku will add some flair to backline along with Peniasi Ravudolo, Seru Vaniqi, Paula Nayacakalou. Etueni Seru, Viliame Kanatabua and Isimeli Koniferedi.

Nadi hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defense at 3pm.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm.

Also on Saturday, Suva takes on Namosi at 3pm at Thompson Park, Naitasiri plays Yasawa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Nadroga battles Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow at 5pm.

Team lineup:

1. Noa Bula

2. Isireli Narawa

3. Poate Rainima

4. Raduva Saumaki

5. Laisenia Manuqila

6. Vetaia Tikomailepanoni

7. Timoci Vunimoku ’C’

8. Mosese Naiova

9. Peniasi Ravudolo

10. Seru Vaniqi

11. Kaminieli Rasaku

12. Paula Nayacakalou

13. Etueni Seru

14. Viliame Kanatabua

15. Isimeli Koniferedi

16. Akilio Ratusila

17. Watisoni Kedraika

18. Nemani Camainakelo

19. Kalioni Cagonibure

20. Jale Saukelea

21. Autiko Domonakibau

22. Lemeki Junior

23. Marika Rasuaki