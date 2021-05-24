Home

Rugby

Rassie Erasmus banned from rugby activities

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 18, 2021 6:00 am
South Africa Rugby Director Rassie Erasmus [Source: Planet Rugby]

South Africa Rugby Director Rassie Erasmus has been banned from all rugby activities for two months after he was found guilty of six charges of misconduct.

The Independent Misconduct Committee made the decision citing all evidence including oral evidence from the match officials, Erasmus himself, SA Rugby, World Rugby and submissions from the parties involved.

The charges were brought by World Rugby in response to Erasmus’ behavior towards match officials during the Springboks’ 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions in August this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Erasmus is also suspended from all match-day activities, including coaching and media engagement, until September 30, 2022.

It doesn’t end there with SA Rugby facing a fine of £20,000 or $56,665.77FJD

Erasmus used social media to highlight refereeing inconsistencies, starting with the Lions’ defeat to South Africa ‘A’, and after the first Test released an hour-long video critiquing the performance of the officials.

The charges upheld by an independent misconduct committee included attacking, disparaging and/or denigrating the game and match officials and not accepting the authority of match officials.

The first charge said that Erasmus threatened a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticizing the match official’s performance and then made good on that threat.

 

