Rasolea to debut for Fijiana maiden outing

Siteri Rasolea and Greg Smith. [Photo: Supplied]

Queensland Reds prop Siteri Rasolea will be making her debut for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s in their maiden Rugby World Cup appearance in Auckland, New Zealand.

Seruvakula has selected the best available players to take on the opponent including four 7s players.

Brumbies loose-head prop Iris Verebalavu will start in the front row together with hooker Vika Matarugu while Siteri Rasolea will feature as tight-head prop.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila shifts from her usual number 8 position to locks and will partner with Asinate Serevi.

Among the experienced players, 19-year-old Netherland-based Sulita Waisega starts at blindside flanker together with Ema Adivitaloga at openside.

Karalaini Naisewa is at number eight.

Seruvakula says he has selected a strong side to play against England because they believe the side is mostly forwards-oriented.

The backline is expected to bring in more Fijian flair with three Fijian 7s players making the cut into the run-on team.

Lavena Cavuru and Merewalesi Rokouono will share the halves position while Sesenieli Donu and Raijieli Laqeretabua will control the play from the midfield.

Inform winger Vitalina Naikore is on the left side while Alowesi Nakoci is the right winger.

Roela Radiniyavuni will take control of the team from the fullback position.

Seruvakula adds England will come with guns blazing but his side is ready to face all the hurdles and give their best shot on the day.

Fijiana takes on England at 3.45pm on Saturday.

Fijiana 23-member squad V England:

Iris Verebalavu

Vika Maturugu

Siteri Rasolea*

Asinate Serevi

Sereima Leweniqila {c}

Sulita Waisega

Ema Adivitaloga

Karalaini Naisewa

Lavena Cavuru

Merewalesi Rokouono

Vitalina Naikore

Sesenieli Donu

Rajieli Laqeretabua

Alowesi Nakoci

Roela Radiniyavuni

Reserves

Bitila Tawake

Bulou Vasuturaga

Mereoni Vonosere

Merevesi Ofakimalino

Raijieli Daveua

Akosita Ravato

Ana Maria Roqica

Melaia Matanatabu